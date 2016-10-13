A man, who was in police custody facing charges of uploading some objectionable photos in a WhatsApp group, died during treatment on October 9.

Jamtara Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday the accused, identified as Minhaz, died during treatment.

The doctors treating him said he died of acute encephalitis at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Objectionable photos



Minhaz was arrested from Dighari under Narayanpur police station on charges of uploading five objectionable photos on October 2, and an FIR was filed against him under Sections 153/16, 295/295A, and 67 IT Act.

He fell ill in police custody and was shifted to hospitals at Narayanpur and Dhanbad before being admitted to RIMS.

Mother’s complaint



His mother, however, lodged a complaint with the Narayanpur police station alleging that her son was assaulted.