The items recovered from the two maoists, including a Bharmar gun and a 315 bore rifle. Photo: Special Arrangement

Two members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Maoist-insurgency hit Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

“A joint team of the DRG [District Reserve Guard] and the CAF [Chhattisgarh Armed Force], led by SDOP [Sub-Divisional Police Officer] Sukma Ramgopal Kariyaare, went on a search operation in Fulbagdi area on specific inputs about the presence of the armed cadres of (CPI) Maoist [on Tuesday],'' Sukma district Superintendent of Police (SP) I.Kalyaan Elesela said

According to inputs, the Maoists were threatening villagers near Misiara area against joining the mainstream. The search party was fired upon by the Maoists and the police team returned the fire. Post firing search yielded bodies of two Maoists,” said Mr. Elesela in a statement, which was circulated to media by Bastar range Inspector General of Police Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri.

The dead Maoists were identified as Hidma and Aanda, who were president and vice-president of the Maoists’ Dand Karanya Kisan Majdoor Sangh.

The security forces also recovered one Bharmar gun and one 315 bore rifle from the spot of the encounter, the SP said.