The first encounter was reported from Narayanpur district of the Maoist insurgency-hit region in which two Naxal commanders were killed.

Three suspected members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in two separate encounters in the restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The first encounter was reported from Narayanpur district of the Maoist insurgency-hit region in which two Naxal commanders were killed.

“In a stunning blow to the Naxal organization, two commanders —Tirupati and Lokaesh of the PLGA (CPI-Maoists’ military wing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) Company No.6 — were killed in an encounter with the DRG (District Reserve Guard) in the forest of Banspal-Toinar of Narayanpur district,” said Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena in a statement which was forwarded to the media by Bastar police boss Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri.

“We received an input that a platoon of military company no.6 led by Shoubhi would be coming in the night towards Jhara to attack CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) jawans. After receiving inputs, Narayanpur police launched a surgical operation and laid an ambush in the route of the Naxal party near the forest of Banspal and Toinar. At around 5 am, the Naxal party of about 20 Maoists reached the spot where (police) ambush was laid. Sensing our presence, the Naxals opened indiscriminate fire at the police party. As a retaliatory measure and for self-defense, the police also fired at the Naxal party and the encounter lasted for one hour after which the Naxals fled (from the spot of the encounter) with some of their injured members and some dead (Maoist) using the forest as a cover. The police recovered two male Maoist dead bodies after searching the area,” it said.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Tirupati alias Akash, a resident of Madded area in Bijapur district and Lokesh alias Ramesh, a resident of Tiraknar under Dhaurai police station.

“Both (Naxals) were commanders in Maoists’ military company no.6. Drag marks and blood spots near the encounter site indicated that more than six Naxals were killed or injured in the encounter but other Naxals managed to flee with dead bodies in the forest. Weapons and other Naxal items were also recovered during the search. Additional parties have been sent to the area where they are searching for the rest of the Naxal party which fled after the encounter. The dead bodies of the killed Naxals are being brought to Narayapur. Rest of the details would be available when the parties involved in the encounter reach Narayanpur,” added Mr.Meena in the statement.

In a separate incident, one more Naxal was killed in Kondagaon district of Bastar.

“An encounter took place somewhere near Khodesanar and Ahkali forest under Mardapal police station limits today morning. A joint anti-Maoist operation involving the DRG and district force led by inspector Jai Sahu and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was on in the area. The composite party had gone (to the area) on some specific input about the presence of a small group of Naxals. The group of armed Naxals opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces which retaliated in self-defense. During the search of the encounter site, a dead body of a male Maoist in the black uniform was recovered along with a 12 bore SMBL rifle. Efforts are on to identify the dead Naxal,” said Mr.Santosh Singh, SP Kondagaon district, in a statement which was circulated by Mr.Kalluri.