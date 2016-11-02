In a shocking incident, six armed criminals raped three women during a robbery in the Rabupura police station area in Greater Noida, about 90 km from the national capital, on Wednesday morning.

The victims hail from Khurja and lived in a brick manufacturing unit in Karauli village. They work as labourers in the unit.

Gautambudh Nagar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sujata Singh said an FIR had been registered in the case and a manhunt had been launched to nab the culprits.

According to Rajkumar Bhati, owner of the kiln, six families lived near his brick kiln. He said the victims’ houses were ransacked and men were thrashed and locked. “The criminals spared the elderly and pregnant woman. They raped the other three woman. Out of three rape survivors, one is a widow. One of the rape survivors is around 40 years old while the other two are in their late twenties,” he said.

“There were nearly six miscreants. Before attacking our unit, the same criminals had robbed another couple barely a few hundred metres from my brick kiln. The couple had informed the police about the incident but the police took no action. The incident would not have taken place had the police responded to the complaint on robbery,” Mr. Bhati said.

“Till Wednesday morning, the police did not take the case seriously. The area SHO reached the spot only after the case was highlighted by the media. The police have now registered an FIR in the matter,” he said.