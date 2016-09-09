Somnath Giram, the 28-year-old tea seller from the boondocks of Maharashtra who made news when he cracked the formidable Chartered Accountant (CA) examination, has met with a serious accident, his family said on Friday.

According to his family, Mr. Giram, who is the State’s brand ambassador for the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme, met with the road accident on Thursday while returning to Pune following a brief visit to his village in Solapur district.

The mishap occurred on the Akluj-Tembhurni road. According to friends, Mr. Giram’s bike toppled after he attempted a sudden swerve to avoid crashing into a stray dog that came in his path.

Mr. Giram suffered injuries in his neck, while he is said to be temporarily paralysed below his hip. He is undergoing treatment in Pune’s Sancheti Hospital.

Mr. Giram shot to fame in January this year after clearing the CA examination through sheer dint of hard work while selling tea at a roadside stall in the city’s Sadashiv Peth area.