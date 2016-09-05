His story is the story of India, says Mr. Mukherjee

Lauding the achievements of senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said Mr. Shinde had overcome tremendous obstacles in his struggle to reach the highest positions in the country.

“In beating the odds of an extremely humble background, overcoming the handicaps thereof without bitterness and rising up to the highest positions in the country, Shinde’s story is indeed the story of India,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

The President was speaking on the occasion of Mr. Shinde’s 75th birthday celebrations at the latter’s hometown in Solapur district, where he was chief guest at the function.

The President described Mr. Shinde’s life as a “shining example of an empowering, enabling and progressive democratic India, having played itself out as per the dreams of its founding fathers”.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawarwere were among those present.

Mr. Pawar, who was the Chief Minister when Mr. Shinde was a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, said the latter duly implemented all the responsibilities given to him.

Mr. Shinde was Union Minister for Power (from 2006 to 2012) and served as Home Minister from 2012 to May 2014.

Commending his tough stance on aggression, Mr. Fadnavis, in his speech, said Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist caught alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was hanged during Mr. Shinde’s tenure as Union Home Minister.

The veteran Congress leader in turn thanked the people of Solapur for repeatedly retaining their faith in him and said his achievements would not have been possible without their whole-hearted backing.