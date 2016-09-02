Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Akali MLA Pargat Singh together with other prominent leaders on Friday announced launch of a new political front, Awaaz-e-Punjab, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections that are due early next year.

The formal announcement regarding the modalities of the new political party would be made in the next few days, however, the leaders announced the birth of this political front — online through a poster that pictured Mr. Sidhu, Mr. Singh and the Bains brothers — Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, who are Ludhiana-based Independent MLAs.

“Our fight is against those who have ruined Punjab. We would work to serve interests of Punjab,” says the poster.

“We have decided to launch the political party — named Awaaz-e-Punjab and would contest the 2017 assembly polls on all 117 seats,” Mr. Simrajit Bains, told The Hindu.

“The new front would towards the interest of Punjab and its people. We have come together to fight traditional politics of dishonesty and corruption. Anyone who is willing to work for the interest of Punjab are welcome to join us,” he added.

Reacting on the possibility joining of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) former State convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Mr. Bains said, “Anyone who is wants honestly work for Punjab is welcome.”

Sources said, Mr. Chottepur has also extended his support to the new political front and with his supporters could join the front.

Earlier there were reports that Mr. Sidhu, who resigned as Rajya Sabha MP could join AAP. However, reportedly due to disagreement on certain issues the joining of the Mr. Sidhu in AAP had hit a roadblock.

CM reacts

Meanwhile, terming the newly constituted Awaaz -e-Punjab front as a pack of “disgruntled and opportunist political leaders” without any ideological commitment, the Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said that this front would hardly have any impact on state polity.

In Lambi, Mr. Badal said the people have time and again reposed faith in pro-people and development oriented policies of SAD-BJP alliance which was committed for giving fillip to overall development of state.

“This front was brainchild of ‘fugitive’ leaders who want to satiate their lust for power, the SAD-BJP alliance has been dedicatedly serving the people since last many decades,” he said.