A novel protest:Lord Ganesh occupies the chair of the headmaster in the school at Ganjam.Photo: By Arrangement

At a 152-year-old-school at Ganjam town in Odisha, an idol of Lord Ganesha has been occupying the seat of the headmaster for the past eight years.

It is part of a silent protest against the vacant post of headmaster at the Nodal Upper Primary School established in 1864. This idol of Lord Ganesha, placed on the chair meant for the headmaster, is worshipped every day.

According to former students, their parents as well as members of the management committee of the school, the Ganesha idol will not be removed till a permanent headmaster is posted at the school. The in-charge headmaster also prefers to respect the decision and does not sit on the chair meant for the headmaster. The in-charge headmaster prefers to sit on a chair placed adjacent to Lord Ganesha.

Biswanath Samantra, a former student of this school, appreciated the silent mode of protest at the school. According to him, when human authorities fail to solve a problem, humans have no other way out but to opt for divine help. “Through Lord Ganesha, who happens to be the deity of knowledge, the issue has been kept alive for the past eight years,” said Mr. Samantra.

At present, the school has 164 students.

According to Brajasundar Panda, a senior citizen of this locality who passed out from this school in 1954, said it was an irony that the heritage school was being neglected. He blamed lack of interest of the administration and elected representatives for the vacant post of headmaster.