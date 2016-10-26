Actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has been booked for assault after he allegedly roughed up an acquaintance at D.N. Nagar in suburban Andheri in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Mr. Shera got into a scuffle with the complainant on Link road, with whom he also had a heated argument earlier over the phone, senior police inspector Dhanaji Nalawade of D.N. Nagar police station said.

The altercation turned ugly when Mr. Shera allegedly beat up the complainant.

Subsequently, the complainant approached the police station and filed a complaint after which Mr. Shera was booked under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 of the IPC, the inspector said.

The complainant has been hospitalised in Andheri.

The reason behind the altercation is not yet clear. Also, no arrest has been made so far in the case and further probe is underway.