The notification had differentiated between the ‘Meena’ and ‘Mina’ terms for reservation as ST

The Rajasthan government has withdrawn a controversial notification of 2014 by which it had differentiated between the “Meena” and “Mina” terms for providing reservation to the community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje termed the dispute on quota “totally unwarranted”.

Ms. Raje said in the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2016, which ended here on Friday, that the order on the basis of which the issue had been raised was no longer in force.

She asked the Meena farmers to focus on their agricultural activities and forget about the dispute.