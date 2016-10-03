Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the Marathawada region of Maharashtra on Monday, disrupting life. Rescue work was in full swing.

This rain-shadow region has been reeling under the torrential downpour since Saturday last. Dams overflowed and unleashed flash floods.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force are engaged in rescue operations, said Anupam Srivastava, Commandant, NDRF 5th Battalion.

The authorities said the intensity of the rain reduced afternoon and the floodwater started receding. The rain was especially intense in Latur district, which received 1,063 mm in the last 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, rescue workers retrieved the body of Balaji Govind Rao, 22, in Ahmadpur tehsil. Since Saturday, NDRF teams have rescued over 60 persons, including 10 children, trapped in the floodwaters in villages of the district. According to reports, over 1,200 persons of 16 villages have been marooned.

Seven sluice gates of the Ujani dam in Solapur district have been opened to let out excess water. Unceasing rain in Latur, Osmanabad, Beed and Solapur has filled up all major dams.