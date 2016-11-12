Policemen in plainclothes were deployed outside banks in both Bihar and Jharkhand to keep a watch on Maoists who could try to deposit or exchange currencies. A senior police official said that Maoists collect huge amount of money as levy from businessmen and mine owners to purchase firearms, ammunition and to invest in real state.

In Jharkhand, one suspected Maoist sympathiser was arrested while depositing cash in a bank. In Bihar, I-T officials raided the residence of a doctor and seized unaccounted cash. — Amarnath Tewary

A man, Nand Kishore Yadav, a petrol pump-owner was arrested from Bero in Ranchi when he was on his way to deposit Rs 25 lakh cash in a bank. Later, in interrogation he admitted to the police that the money belonged to the banned Maoist organization People's Liberation Front of India's (PLFI) supremo Dinesh Gope. Kishore was to deposit the money in his account in the name of petrol and diesel sale.

In another swoop the Income-Tax officials raided clinic and residence of a doctor in Chhapra of Bihar and seized Rs six core cash stacked in one room. “We’re also keeping a strict tab on such persons and making raids to recover black money”, said Rajesh Kumar, an IT official.