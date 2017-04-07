Police looking for 10 more ‘cow vigilantes’ in Alwar case

more-in

Dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly beaten up by a mob of 'cow vigilantes' at Behror in Alwar district last week, died of serious injuries on his chest and lower abdomen, the autopsy report of his body has revealed in its preliminary findings.

The 55-year-old man from Nuh in Haryana sustained internal injuries on his lungs, while his ribs were broken and blood clots were found near his heart, stated the post-mortem report prepared by a four-member team of doctors and medical jurists.

“It appears prima facie that Pehlu Khan died of internal injuries and heavy bleeding. The medical team has asked for viscera analysis for submitting its final report,” Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash told The Hindu on Friday, after the district police obtained the autopsy report.

Police looking for 10 more ‘cow vigilantes’

The three accused – Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Yadav and Kalu Ram Yadav – who were arrested on Wednesday on the basis of video footage of the incident, were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on the expiry of their one-day police remand. The court sent them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Mr. Prakash said the police had identified 10 more accused persons in the case after establishing their presence on the spot from the video clippings circulated on the social media. Their names have been added to the first information report registered initially against six suspects on charge of murder and other offences.

Three special teams of police officers were searching for the accused, who had fled their homes, and conducting raids at their suspected hideouts, said the Superintendent of Police.

CM intervention sought

Civil rights groups have sought immediate intervention of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the matter in order to stop the “lawlessness and free run” given to cow vigilantes allegedly with the support of many people in high places.

While asking whether the law and order machinery had been handed over by the police to the cow protection vigilante groups, the People's Union for Civil Liberties said if this was not stopped, lawlessness would prevail on the streets and the State's economic foundation would be attacked.

In a memorandum submitted to Ms. Raje, PUCL State president Kavita Srivastava and other activists demanded immediate arrest of all attackers, suspension of Behror Station House Officer and resignation of Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria for “openly glorifying and lauding the criminals”.