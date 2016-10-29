Heavy casualties have been inflicted on the Pakistani side, he said, without giving further details.

Army on Saturday said it has destroyed four Pakistani posts in a massive assault across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Four Pakistani posts have been destroyed in a massive fire assault in Keran Sector,” an army official said.

Heavy casualties have been inflicted on the Pakistani side, he said, without giving further details.

The firing assault comes in retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the Keran sector earlier in the day, in which one BSF jawan and a civilian woman were injured.