At 82, former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears class XII exam from jail

more-in

At the age of 82, former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala has passed the higher secondary examination - class XII from jail.

Mr. Chautala, who is logded in Tihar jail and serving 10-year imprisonment in the Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers’ recruitment scam case in Haryana, had in April appeared for the Class XII exam conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Recently the result was announced for this exam in which Mr. Chautala secured first division. He now plans to pursue undergraduate course.

“He (Mr. Om Prakash) cleared the exam with first division (A grade) and is now planning to pursue college studies,” Abhay Chautala his younger son and INLD leader told reporters.

“My father was out on parole on account of marriage in the family but he returned to jail for the exam,” he said.

In 2000, Mr. Om Prakash Chautala was charged with corruption in the recruitment of 3,206 basic trained teachers in Haryana. Trial court in 2013 convicted him and the Supreme Court later upheld his conviction.