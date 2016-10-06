Officials have clarified that no orders were issued for culling of the animals

Tribals in remote pockets of Malkangiri district of Odisha have started killing pigs as the deaths of children suffering from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) rose to 36.

On Thursday, an 11-year-old child in Bengama village of Brahmagiri block in Puri district died due to JE, hinting that the virus has presence in other areas of the State.

According to Puri Chief District Medical Officer, this child had been shifted from the Puri district hospital to the SCB Medical College Hospital, where he tested JE-positive. Another 14-year-old from Nilagiri of Balasore district, suspected to be suffering from JE, has been admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital.

On Thursday, there were reports that in several remote pockets of Malkangiri district, tribals had started killing pigs, the hosts of JE virus. Officials clarified that no orders were issued for culling of pigs although serious efforts were on to isolate pigs away from human habitats in JE-affected areas.

Concerned at rising deaths of children, the tribals, who are dependent on these animals for their livelihood, are taking the extreme step of killing pigs.

Reports of killing of pigs have emerged from Kudumulguma, Kantasaru, Silibeda, Kandaguda, and Mathili villages. In some places, village heads and elected panchayat members took active role in the killing of pigs.

In Malkangiri town, the municipality rounded up pigs as a precautionary measure. Blood samples of domesticated pigs in the district were tested JE-positive.

The administration has already started isolating pigs away from human habitats by keeping the animals in special enclosures. Selling and transportation of pigs have been banned.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and expressed concern over JE cases in Malkangiri district. He urged the Centre to extend support to Odisha in curbing spread of the virus.

Malkangiri District Collector K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy told journalists that 46 children suspected to be suffering from JE were admitted to Malkangiri district hospital. Thirty-three villages have been affected by the virus. Till now 114 blood samples have been tested and of them 51 have been tested positive. Apart from isolating pigs, the host of the JE virus, efforts are on to destroy culex mosquitoes through fogging. Sanitation measures have been stepped up.