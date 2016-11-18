Set in soap: Satyanarayan with the image of lord Ganesha that he put together with carved soap pieces.Photo: Lingaraj Panda

Amateur sculptor gets name in ‘India Book of Records’ for idol made with 207 pieces of soap

Satyanarayan Moharana, a youth from Berhampur of Odisha, has received national recognition by getting a mention in the ‘India Book of Records’ for constructing an image of lord Ganesha using smaller Ganesha idols carved out of pieces of soap.

Satyanarayan, an amateur artist and miniature sculptor, said he had started constructing the image of lord Ganesha on September 5, which was also the day of Ganesh Puja.

5-day work

The work was completed in five days, on September 10. Like his other works, Satyanarayan preferred to use household items for his project. The image of Ganesha was made out of 207 soap pieces. Each of these pieces were carved miniature idols of the deity and were unique in some way.

Earlier this year, Satyanarayan had also found a place in the India Book of Records for constructing the smallest scaled models of the three chariots of the famous Rathyatra of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. He constructed these three small-scaled replicas of three small-scaled replicas of three chariots of Sri Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra during the Rathyatra this year in July.

Simple items

He had used waste products and regular household items for that project as well. Materials used for the three chariots were scarps of wood, coloured cloth, chalk pieces, soap etc.

Satyanarayan, a graduate, took up miniature sculpting and sand art as a hobby. Most of his family members are amateur sculptors. His elder brother Sanjay constructs clay idols, as did his father Subash Chandra Moharana. Satyanarayan’s younger brother Laxminarayan is trying his hand in miniature sculptures using chalk pieces.