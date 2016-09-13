The government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur became the first institute in Odisha to implement dual system of training under the ‘skill development mission’ of the Central government through a tie-up with a public sector corporation.

For this Berhampur ITI has joined hands with Odisha Sands Complex (OSCOM) of Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) situated at Matikhalo near Chatrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha. A MoU has been signed between the Berhampur government ITI and OSCOM for the purpose.

Speaking to The Hindu , principal of this ITI, Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said 42 students of the institute including three girls would benefit from it. While continuing their education in the Berhampur ITI, these students would also undertake nine month long industry based practical training in the OSCOM. The three girls are of electrician trade. This would increase their employability as well as productivity, said Mr Panigrahy. During this practical training each student would be provided 3500 rupees stipend per month.

From this year ministry of skill development of Union government has decided to implement dual system of training in it is under ‘skill India mission’ to create technical manpower as required by the industries. According to Mr Panigrahy, in near future Berhampur ITI plans to enter into agreement with some more industries to extend dual system of training facility to more students of the institute.