No talks with fascist forces, says JKLF

Separatist Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik on Wednesday ruled out any dialogue with the Centre saying “there could be no talks with the fascist forces.”

BJP president Amit Shah recently ruled out dialogue with those who do not repose faith in the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Resolution of Kashmir Dispute — Prelude to peace, Guarantee to stability’ in Srinagar, Mr. Malik alleged, “New Delhi is following [a] fascist ideology and there is a need to defeat it by strong collective strong resistance.”

With the rise of the BJP, Mr. Malik said, there is waning faith in the dialogue process.

“The former Home Minister is being hounded, the Opposition is being shut forcibly, minorities are chased and artists don’t feel safe. This leaves no scope for any dialogue,” said Mr. Malik.

Mr. Malik blamed New Delhi’s policies for the growing militancy in Kashmir. “The present regime is trying to create a fear among people. The atrocities committed against the youth is the reason behind them joining the armed resistance,” he said.

Pressing for rights

Muslim Conference head Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat said, “Oneness is the call of the times. There is need to remain united and press for our rights.”

He claimed world attention is now on the Kashmir issue because the U.S. and China, the two powerful countries, “are deeply involved.”

“India and Pakistan have to resolve the Kashmir issue through a proper dialogue,” he added.

The seminar was held on the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq, who was assassinated on May 21 in 1990.

However, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest and not allowed to address it.