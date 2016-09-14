The National Green Tribunal has sought a detailed list of persons allegedly involved in illegal mining along Betwa River bank in Jalaun and Hamirpur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the district magistrates of both the districts to place the list of such persons by September 27.

“Let the list of the persons who were caught doing illegal mining as reported in the list of Local Commissioner be placed by the District Magistrates of Jalaun and Hamirpur on record,” the Bench said.

The direction came while perusing an inspection report by a panel appointed by NGT to inspect the river bank to probe the allegations of rampant illegal sand mining in the area. - PTI