Nearly two months after he quit from the Rajya Sabha MP post, cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), citing that Punjab's interest was most important to him than anything else.

In his resignation letter addressed to the BJP President, he said: “I hereby resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janta Party...Long association, painful decision.. My wife, children and party not above Punjab.”

“Punjab first..Punjab Punjabiyat and every Punjabi must win,” he added.

Mr. Sidhu had recently launched a new political party – Awaz-e-Punjab and asked the like-minded people who want to work for Punjab's interest to come together to defeat the forces who have ruined Punjab.

Mr. Sidhu, who resigned as Rajya Sabha MP in July this year after differences with BJP, had alleged that the party conveniently set him aside after forming the government for which he had rigorously campaigned and worked.