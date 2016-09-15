The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned over Rs 7.91 crore as compensation to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots on the basis of claims received from seven districts of the State.

“The decision to provide relief to the victims of anti- Sikh riots of 1984 was taken by Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where over Rs 7.91 crore was sanctioned as compensation,”State Public Relations Minister and cabinet spokesman Narottam Mishra told reporters.

The claims were received from Jabalpur, Indore, Damoh, Dewas, Betul, Shivpuri and Dindori districts.

He said compensation will be paid on the basis “wherein claims had not been processed for properties of victims.”

However, the Minister did not specify the number of claims and the number of such victims eligible for compensation. The Cabinet also decided to close a scheme in this regard after disbursement of sanctioned compensation.

New portal

Mr. Mishra said the government will launch a new portal: “Mera Madhya Pradesh”, with an objective to share information about progress and development in state with people.

“The portal will be interactive and people can even give suggestions to government on any issue through it,” he said.

At the meeting, the government decided to construct a new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi in view of shortage of space at the existing structure. The new bhavan will be built by razing the old structure, at an estimated cost of Rs 72.47 crore.

The Cabinet also took a number of other decisions, including opening of six model residential schools for ST students.

The government also sanctioned special appointment of Anil Kumar Singh, son of martyred Naib Subedar Pushpraj Singh, a resident of Labhouri village in Rewa district, as per his qualification in class-III category. PTI

