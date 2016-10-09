This is the first ever visit to the function by a sitting Prime Minister, provoking Opposition parties to accuse the BJP of politicising the festival.

The much renowned Dasara celebrations at Aishbagh’s Ram Leela maidan here has acquired new significance this year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend it.

This is the first ever visit to the function by a sitting Prime Minister, provoking Opposition parties to accuse the BJP of politicising the festival. Earlier premiers have celebrated the festival in Delhi.

Coming at a time actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s “childhood dreams” of participating in Ram Leela in his hometown Budhana in Muzaffarnagar were thwarted after opposition by the Shiv Sena, Dasara has turned into a point of political discussion in the State, which goes to the polls in early next year.

At Aishbagh’s Ramleela maidan, artisans and workers from across religions are giving finishing touches to the elaborate stage and towering idol of Ravana — this time a record 121 feet tall to suit. Harishchandra Agarwal, convenor of the Ram Leela committee, said invites had traditionally been sent to Prime Ministers and Presidents, but Mr. Modi was the first one to oblige. “We were not sure if he would accept it. But he has shown he has a big heart and acknowledged the historicity of the event, which dates centuries back when Tulsidas first staged it,” Mr. Agarwal said. Former Prime Minister Charan Singh attended the event but he was not holding office then.

Former Minister and Congress spokesperson Satyadev Tripathi said Mr. Modi’s break from convention was an “election stunt.” “He should go and celebrate in Gujarat, if he wants. It is condemnable that the BJP sees politics in everything.”

BJP State general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said Mr. Modi’s participation, which would follow the felicitation of Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar in U.P. for the Army’s surgical strikes, should not be viewed through a political lens. “It is a matter of pride for Lucknow that the Prime Minister is attending Dasara here. There has always been a tradition that the Prime Minister attends the Vijayadashami functions, what difference does it make if he attends it in Mumbai or Jammu?” Mr. Pathak said.

Though Mr. Modi could also deliver a short address at the function and shoot the first arrow in the symbolic slaying of Ravan, the programme is yet to be finalised, Mr. Pathak said. To suit Mr. Modi’s schedule, the timing of the Ravan dahan has been advanced to evening.

According to Mr. Agarwal, the Aishbagh Dasara was an example of the “communal harmony” of the city. He claims the Ram Leela dates back to the times of Tulsidas but it acquired a permanent venue thanks to the patronage of the Nawab rulers. “During his time (18th century), Nawab Asaf-ud-Daulah donated 6.5 acres for the Eidgah and the Ram Leela Maidan,” Mr. Agarwal said. The Eidgah, Lucknow’s largest mosque, is located across the maidan.