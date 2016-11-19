Mobile internet services on all postpaid mobile phones were restored in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.
Authorities said the service would be restored on prepaid connections after the situation is reviewed in light of its impact on overall law and order situation.
The services had been suspended by the authorities on July 9 after unrest following the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in a gunfight.
