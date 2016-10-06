The Mizoram government on Wednesday held second round of peace talks with Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) here.

A senior government official who was involved in the talks said both sides were optimistic about the final outcome of the parleys.

“The talks were held under conducive atmosphere and mutual trust,” Additional Secretary of the State Home department Lalbiakzama, who headed the four-member State government delegation, told PTI.

“We discussed several important issues, especially the functioning of the Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC),” Lalbiakzama said.

The SHDC was constituted in accordance with the accord signed between the State government and the erstwhile HPC militants in 1994. HPC(D) was formed by former underground elements who did not accept the agreement. - PTI