Multiple attacks in Valley, 13 jawans injured

Militants struck at around five places in Kashmir valley in four hours, apparently a coordinated strikes, on Tuesday evening, leaving 13 security personnel injured.

The first attack was carried out at on 180 Battalion of the CRPF located in Pulwama's Tral area after the sunset. "The grenade exploded near the camp located at Lariyal. Four jawans were injured," said a police spokesman. There were also reports of firing in the area.

In the second attack, militants lobbed a grenade on 130 Battalion of the CRPF located at Awantipora's Padgampora area in Pulwama district. There are no reports of any injuries in the attack.

Subsequently, militants lobbed grenade at a police station in Pulwama, around 30 km south of Srinagar, and opened fire. Militants also snatched two weapons after attacking the guards of Justice Muzaffar Attar in Achidora, Anantnag. One special police officer was injured in the attack.

In north Kashmir, militants hurled a grenade at an army camp which houses 22 Rashtriya Rifles. "There was an exchange of fire too," said a police official. The casualties could not be ascertained immediately.

The attacks took place on 17th on Ramzan, which is observed as Yaum-ul-Badr in remembrance of a war won by prophet Muhammad 1400 years ago.

"We had inputs regarding escalation in violence on the occasion. That is why the damage is limited as alerts were issued in advance. There is minimum damage," Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said.

A red alert was sounded across the Valley.

The last one week has witnessed more than four grenade attacks in Valley, especially south Kashmir.