J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said that her party’s agenda has always been dialogue and discourse and not “warmongering“. File Photo PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the “emerging scenario” in the state can be addressed and the best way would be to follow the vision of late CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, asserting that her party’s agenda has always been dialogue and discourse and not “warmongering“.

“My party’s agenda has always been dialogue and discourse and not warmongering. The emerging scenario in Jammu & Kashmir and the subcontinent can be addressed best by executing and following the vision of late Mufti sahib,” she said.

Addressing a meeting of party’s district and zonal presidents of Jammu province she said that the situation of past few months in the state and the consequent acrimonious relations between India and Pakistan could be resolved by implementing the political philosophy of ex-J&K Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

She reminded the delegates that since its inception in 1999, the party had always stood for dialogue, peace and harmonious relations between India and Pakistan.

Wars have nowhere in the present world solved any problem, rather compounded them only, she added.

Problems being faced by the people of border areas in the state also underscore the need for pushing for a dialogue to resolve issues and maintain peaceful relations, she added.

Terming the formation of PDP as a boon for the people of the State, she said the objective of late Mufti was to provide J&K people a platform from where they could express themselves freely.

She said that democracy in J&K couldn’t flourish earlier as people did not have such a platform which had resulted in countless miseries.

Terming the party as a ‘sacred trust’ of the late leader, Mehbooba exhorted upon the functionaries to strengthen the party at grassroots to let the state’s people reap the benefits of this political platform.

The late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took a very difficult but bold decision to join hands with BJP to form a government, only to serve the best interests of Jammu & Kashmir and pursue his agenda of dialogue and development which could not be pursued after he had left office in 2005.

“He could have formed government otherwise also but chose a difficult path for himself just to ease the state’s people of their difficulties,” she said.

She said the alliance with BJP was stitched on the basis of a Common Minimum Programme which was formulated after months of deliberations.

Complimenting people of Jammu for maintaining peace despite provocations, the Chief Minister said the people of the province, including Chenab and Pir Panchal valleys, showed maturity and wit and defeated nefarious designs of divisive forces.

Road connectivity projects she assured would be taken up to improve inter—people and inter—region connectivity.

She asked the functionaries to seek more and more involvement of women in the policies and programmes of the party, adding the government has taken many big steps for their welfare and empowerment including setting up of police stations, buses, scooty scheme, ladli beti scheme, etc