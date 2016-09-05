“On one hand our opponents try to dismiss us as a spent force while on the other they allege that people arespending huge amounts to get a BSP ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh”

Hit by the recent desertions by a number of former loyalists, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday claimed that her party was “way ahead of others” in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the 2017 polls, but alleged that SP, BJP and Congress had reached a tacit understanding “to create an impression that we are in dire straits”.

“There have been instances of some disgruntled elements, upset over the party’s refusal to accommodate their family members, quitting the BSP. They lost no time in making the allegation that in our party, tickets for contesting elections are being sold,” Ms. Mayawati told a well-attended public rally here.

Terming it as ironical, the BSP chief said: “On the one hand, our opponents try to dismiss us as a spent force and on the other they allege that people are spending huge amounts to get a BSP ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in U.P.”

“Herein lies a paradox which the common people can see through. But the SP, the BJP and the Congress have reached a tacit understanding to create an impression that we are in dire straits,” she said.

Her comments came against the backdrop of veteran leaders Swami Prasad Maurya, R K Chaudhary and Brajesh Pathak quitting the BSP in the recent past.

Mr. Mayawati also termed as “fake”, a pre-poll survey which projected that her party would end up third, way behind the ruling SP and the resurgent BJP, if Assembly polls were held in the State today.

“Our opponents, especially the Congress and the BJP, have numerous friends among big business people who control the mass media. This makes possible fake surveys wherein we are shown as having been relegated to the position of no 3 or even no 4 in the State.

“I would like to remind the people that similar misleading surveys had come out before the 2007 Assembly polls as well, when we ended up winning an absolute majority,” the BSP supremo said.

She lambasted Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for “remaining busy in managing his own family” and “trying to establish contrived (zabardasti ke) relationships” — the latter being an allusion to his repeated comments that he saw Ms. Mayawati as his “bua” (paternal aunt).

The SP had come to power with an absolute majority, Ms. Mayawati said, but ended up “emboldening anti-social elements patronised by it” and “extending all benefits to members of one particular caste”. She claimed that the BJP’s repeated assertion that it saw the ruling SP as its only challenger in the State was “a dangerous trick aimed at communally polarising U.P. ahead of the Assembly election”. -