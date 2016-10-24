Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday escaped unhurt after shots were fired at him and his entourage as he was getting out of his helicopter at the Ukhrul helipad. One security personnel of 6 Manipur Rifles sustained bullet injuries. The helicopter immediately took off and left for Chingai but could not land at the remote village due to protests, said an official.

The Chief Minister then cancelled his programmes and flew back to capital Imphal, where he called an emergency Cabinet meeting, a source said. The CM had several programmes lined up at Hunphung village and at Chingai village in Ukhrul district. He was to travel to Hunphung to inaugurate a 100-bed Ukhrul district hospital, besides a power sub-station, the source said.

Blast near hospital



Shortly after midnight on Sunday, unknown persons detonated a bomb near the newly constructed district hospital. The pandal where the public meeting was planned was destroyed. One IRB personnel sustained injuries in the blast.

Tangkhul Naga Long says that about half of the hospital is completed. It has been saying that the government should not inaugurate it under these circumstances.

Meanwhile, one insurgent was killed in an "encounter" between security forces and insurgents in Nagaland. The deceased and his affiliation are not established. Six guns, including two AK 47 rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

