Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that 74 million people were using around 24 million MT of clean LPG through a network of 18,000 distributors across the country.

Addressing an international LPG conference here, he said access to clean household fuel has got better and the issue of indoor pollution has been addressed in more energetically in the country

The NDA government does not view LPG as a source of profit, but a catalyst of social change, he said, adding that government was working to increase the reach of LPG to households of rural India, which is currently suffering very badly by indoor air pollution.

The two-day seminar is deliberating on the need for an LPG-enabled household, problems arising due to absence of LPG connection, the usage of traditional bio mass cooking fuels and their impact on both health and environment.

Inaugurating the event, Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu said the present government intervention in LPG sector would result in significant improvement in lives of women folk.