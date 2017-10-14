Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Waseem Shah, another militant killed in Pulwama encounter

Army jawans look for bodies of militants after the encounter | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. One of them was their top commander Waseem Shah.

One civilian, Gulzar Ahmad Mir, was also killed as protesters clashed with security forces in Pulwama. Mir was shifted to a Srinagar hospital after suffering injuries. He succumbed in the hospital. The protests were sparked by the killing of two local militants. Over 20 protesters were injured in the clashes.

A search party of security forces, comprising the special operation group and the army, came under fire in the Litter area of Pulwama."As the searches were intensified towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon government forces, triggering a gun fight," said the police.Two militants, identified as Shah and Nasir Ahmad Khan, both locals, were killed. Shah was a self-styled commander of Lashkar.

This is the first counter-insurgency operation in Litter area in four years. Jammu and Kashmir Police have been tracking the movements of Shah, who is considered as the ‘don of Heff’, another traditional stronghold of militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Shah, 23, also known as ‘Abu Osama Bhai’, was wanted in various terror-related cases. A college dropout, Shah, a resident of Heff-Shrimal in Shopian, joined the militancy in 2014 and was considered as the ‘chief architect’ of last year’s unrest in various parts of South Kashmir.

Born in a middle-class family of Gul Mohammed Shah, who ran his fruit business, Shah was an active supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group since his school days and had doubled up as a courier boy for the outfit, police said.

Of late, Shah, who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was recruiting fresh cadres for the militant outfit.

He had been involved in various attacks on security forces in South Kashmir, police said.