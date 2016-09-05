More than 400 protesters have pellet injuries in their eyes and around 40 have lost sight in both eyes.

Amid reports of pellet victims being discharged from the Valley’s premier Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, ahead of the parliamentarians’ likely visit, pellet-hit victims staged a unique protest on Sunday.

Lodged in the hospital’s Ward 7 and 8, the victims, wearing goggles to hide eye wounds, held placards like ‘Go India Go Back’, and ‘Till resolution of Kashmir, the struggle will be on.’

The victims also appealed to the United Nations “to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir to provide an opportunity to the people of the State to assert their right to self-determination.”

Over a dozen pellet-hit victims participated in the protest at the hospital premises. A protester, who refused to be named, said, “We have decided to stage a silent protest to convey a message to the members of the all-party delegation. Our posters and placards will speak for us.”

