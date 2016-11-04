MP expects Rajnath Singh to raise the issue at his rally in Kairana after the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur

: A day ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ‘Parivartan Yatra’, the BJP MP from the Kairana Lok Sabha contituency Hukum Singh on Thursday said the exodus of Hindus from Kairana had become a national issue and will certainly be raised in the Uttar Pradesh election campaign.

He said senior party leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would possibly raise the exodus issue during his Kairana rally on November 7.

“The forced exodus of people from Kairana is no longer a local issue but has become a national issue. During the Kairana rally, I will raise the forced exodus of Hindus. And given that he is also in charge of the law and order of the country, he [Rajnath Singh] may raise the issue while addressing his rally in Kairana,” Mr. Hukum Singh told The Hindu on phone.

The rally would be held a day after the BJP’s much-touted Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur on November 5.

Party president Amit Shah is expected to flag off the yatra, which would be the party’s first political yatra ahead of the Assembly poll.

Hukum Singh claimed that he had met the Home Minister several times over the issue of the “forced exodus” from Kairana and Kandhla, and had informed him about the gravity of the deteriorating law and order in western Uttar Pradesh.

The MP said he had also given the Minister a list of the affected families who had left due to the fear of criminals.

In June, Mr. Hukum Singh alleged that Kairana had become a “new Kashmir”, with the exodus of 250 Hindu families after they were targeted by criminals who were Muslims.

However, several independent media houses reported several loopholes in his claims, noting that many of the families that Mr. Singh claimed had left Kairana and Kandhla, were still living there.