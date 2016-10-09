Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire by firing on a forward post along the LoC in Poonch district, leaving an Army jawan injured.

“There was firing on forward area in Krishnagati-Mendhar sector along the LoC by Pakistani troops in which an Army man was injured this morning,” IG Police (Rajouri-Poonch range) Johny Williams said.

However, Defence PRO Col. Manish Mehta said there was no ceasefire violation. The ceasefire violation took place after two days of lull.

A senior Army officer said on Friday that there have been over 25 ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after surgical strikes by Indian Army in PoK to dismantle terror launching pads.

Rifles snatched



In Pulwama district, suspected militants decamped with two SLR rifles from policemen at a picket at Tumlahaal in the Lassipora area, the police said.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. An official said a departmental inquiry would be ordered.

The Army said Pakistani markings were found on grenades seized from four slain terrorists in the Naugam sector.

“Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings on hand grenades (ARGES 84) and UBGL grenades seized from the terrorists confirms Pakistan’s complicity in abetting terrorism,” an Army spokesman said. “Pakistani markings are also seen on medicines and eatables seized by the force,” he said.

Four terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the Army in the Naugam sector on Thursday.

He said six plastic explosive slabs, six bottles of petroleum jelly, six bottles of inflammable liquid and six lighters were seized. “Similar type of inflammable material was used at Poonch on September 11 and in the Uri attack on September 18,” he added.