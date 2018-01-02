Jaish-affiliated J&K militant recorded video before attack

Soldiers near a building that came under attack at Lethipora on Monday.

The pre-attack video of the 16-year-old local fidayeen (suicide attacker), Fardeen Ahmad Khanday, sent the security agencies into a tizzy on Monday, as one more unidentified body of a militant was recovered from the Pulwama encounter site, taking the toll to eight.

Son of a serving policeman, Khanday, a resident of Tral, asked youth to wage jihad in the eight-minute video which emerged on social media. “By the time this video reaches you I would be a guest in heaven,” he said.

Khanday, affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), along with another local militant Manzoor Ahmad Baba of Pulwama’s Drubgam, carried out Sunday’s pre-dawn attack on the headquarters of the CRPF’s 185 Battalion in Pulwama’s Lethipora, which left five jawans and three militants dead. Khanday was missing from home for the past three months and the police said they had no clue he had “turned into something this dangerous.” In May 2000, Afaq Ahmad Shah, a Class 12 student from Srinagar, became the first local fidayeen to mount an attack.

He blew up a stolen Maruti car to attack the 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar’s Badamibagh Cantonment.

“Since then a negligible number of local youth offered to be fidayeen. In fact, it’s Jaish, unlike the Hizbul Mujahideen, that swears by fidayeen attacks. Now, recruiting the locals for it is a dangerous trend,” said a senior counter-insurgency cell official in Srinagar.

The official said the move is aimed at “scuttling the surrender policy offered to local youth during the encounters”, which was yielding results in the past few months. “Around 74 youths were counselled and taken out of the grip of terrorism in 2017. Seven youths laid down arms and came back to join their families,” said Director General of Police, J&K, S.P. Vaid.

Khanday’s video, shot with weapons and ammunition around, mocked the government for “believing that unemployment was driving Kashmiri youth to militancy.”

“Jihad is farz (mandatory) for a Muslim. Its importance increases when infidels occupy our land and threaten the modesty of our women. I have listened to the call of Koran and plunged into the battlefield. This will continue till the last occupying soldier is present in Kashmir,” said Khanday in an Urdu speech.

The technique, the police said, is the same “as employed in volatile Iraq and Syria to attract more and more youth into militancy”.

Khanday accused New Delhi of “looting natural resources in J&K.” He also invoked the Babri Masjid demolition to “call upon Muslims in India to join jihad.”

Hundreds attended Khanday’s funeral in Tral on Monday, where youth raised pro-freedom and pro-Zakir Musa slogans.

Musa heads a pro-Al-Qaeda outfit in Kashmir. Several speakers at the funeral made appeals to people to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections, slated for February. One youth was severely injured during clashes in Pulwama. Train and Internet services were stopped in Pulwama “as a security measure.”