A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed over Pokhran in Rajasthan on Monday. However, both pilots ejected safely.
The twin-seat trainer aircraft took off from Jaisalmer on a routine training sortie and crashed around 1.45 p.m., an IAF spokesperson said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
