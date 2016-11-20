All hospitals in the neighbouring districts have been activated, reports ANI. Private hospitals of Kanpur put on alert.

At least 45 people feared killed and over 150 others injured on Sunday when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna express train derailed near Pukhrayan area in Kanpur Dehat district, PTI reported UP ADG (Law & Order) Daljeet Chowdhury as saying. Railways officials say the number of casualties could rise.

Live updates:

Helpline numbers released:

Railways has also released helpline numbers —

Indore: 07411072,

Ujjain: 07342560906,

Ratlam: 074121072,

Orai: 051621072,

Jhansi: 05101072,

Pokhraya: 05113270239.

Stranded passengers moved

The Ministry of Railways' twitter handled tweeted the following update:

Stranded passengers have been moved from the accident site to Malasa station. A special train from Malasa has been arranged. The Injured passengers have been moved to Kanpur Dehat hospital.

My thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM Modi

"Anguished beyond words on the loss of lives due to the derailing of the Patna-Indore express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," tweets PM Narendra Modi.

Prayers with those injured in the tragic train accident. I've spoken to @sureshpprabhu, who is personally monitoring the situation closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2016

"Strictest possible action will be taken"

Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu —

"All rescue relief work is on to deal with the unfortunate accident. All medical and other help has been rushed. Enquiry has been ordered. Situation monitored closely. Medical assistance of all kinds is offered. Rail mobile medical units have been rushed to site. All injured rushed to hospitals, immediate medical help given. Ex gratia to unfortunate passengers who died and to injured will be given. An enquiry team will start investigation for cause of accident immediately.

"All necessary assistance will provided to the affected, we are taking care. Strictest possible action will be taken against those who could be responsible for accident."

Trains diverted

Several trains along the route have been diverted or cancelled, reports PTI.

Jhansi-Lucknow Intercity and Jhansi-Kanpur passenger train cancelled.

Train numbers 12542,12522,12541,12534 have been diverted.

Derailment of train no 19321 Indore -RJPB B/W Phukraya-Malasa at 3:10 Jhasi-Kanpur section. Help line nos are below pic.twitter.com/QTUIUy4xkB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 20, 2016

Hospitals put on alert

All hospitals in the neighbouring districts have been activated, reports ANI. Private hospitals of Kanpur put on alert to accommodate patients, says UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh also asks the Chief Secretary of UP to monitor relief operations. "Pool in resources from neighbouring districts to enable quicker relief operations," he says.

Senior officers rush to the spot

Senior officers have been ordered to go to the spot immediately. Minister of State and senior officials are on their way to the accident site. Local MP, MLAs other functionaries have been rushed - Ministry of Railways

S2 coach "severely damaged"

#WATCH 14 coaches of Patna-Indore express train derailed near Pukharayan (Kanpur, UP), 30 dead. Relief and rescue ops underway pic.twitter.com/u3JjiocIj6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2016

The incident took place at around 3 a.m. near Pukhrayan, about 100 kms from here, reports PTI

Northern Central Railways spokesperson Vijay Kumar said that doctors and senior railway officials had reached the spot. The cause of the derailment was not known immediately.

Buses have been pressed into service to help passengers complete their journey, Kumar said, adding that there are possibilities of casualties in the S2 coach which is severely damaged.

District administration along with railway officials are carrying out rescue and relief operations. Four AC coaches have also been derailed, he added.

Meanwhile, DIG (Kanpur range) Rajesh Modak said that two bogies of the train have been severely damaged and many people are feared dead.