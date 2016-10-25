Students of the State government-managed Biju Patnaik Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital (BPHMCH) in Berhampur, Odisha, started an indefinite hunger strike on Monday to protest against lack of proper infrastructure in the institution because of which the Ministry of AYUSH of the Central government has stopped admission of students into the institute for the year 2016-17.

In the morning, they took out a rally that moved around the city and later they sat on a dharna and relay hunger strike in front of the institute.

Agitating students blamed apathy of the State government for lack of infrastructure in BPHMCH. They have also put forward a list of demands before the Health and Family Welfare secretary of the State government.

Through a letter dated October 10, addressed to the institute principal, deputy secretary of Ministry of AYUSH has denied permission for intake of new students for undergraduate course for the academic year 2016-17. The letter further mentioned that the institution has to comply with full requirements of HCC (MCR), Regulations, 2013, by December 2016 for considering admissions during next academic year.

Lack of teaching staff and infrastructure is the reason behind this strict decision of Central authority of AYUSH. This institution has students intake strength of 25 for undergraduate course.

Basing on remarks of AYUSH, agitating students of this institution have put forward a list of demands before commissioner cum secretary of department of health and family welfare of government of Odisha. “It is an irony that our institution is being managed by only eight regular teaching faculty while prescribed regular staff strength of professors, readers and lecturers for BPHMCH is 35,” said president of students’ union Gopal Kumar Padhy.

Students demanded immediate posting of required number of regular teaching staff for the institute by the State government.

They also wanted indoor hospital section to be opened up as early as possible. Now BPHMCH has only outdoor facility. Filling up of vacant posts of laboratory technicians and librarian was also mentioned in the demands list.

Their other demands included hostel facility for girl students and increase of stipend for interns.