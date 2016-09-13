A mess:A rickshaw-puller wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Patna on Monday.- Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Waterlogging in Gardanibagh, Patel Nagar, Rajvanshi Nagar, Adalatganj

Heavy rain lashed the State capital, paralysing normal life with several localities remaining submerged in knee-deep water on Monday.

“We have received more than 100 mm rainfall in the city since last night as a result several localities remain waterlogged much to the inconvenience of the people,” Patna Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Singh told PTI.

The areas like Gardanibagh, Patel Nagar, Rajvanshi Nagar, Adalatganj, Kankerbagh and Rajendra Nagar were worst-affected with waterlogging, he said.

Mr Singh said that 37 pumps with the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) had been pressed to service to drain out rain water.

It would take three to four hours to drain out rain water, he said, adding that if needed additional pumps would be pressed into service for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the Patna Municipal Corporation released landline and mobile numbers of its control room to enable the people to register complaint against waterlogging in their respective areas, the Patna Municipal Commissioner said.

The PMC Control Room landline and mobile phone numbers are — 0612-2200634, 09798261371/09798261372, Mr Singh added. - PTI