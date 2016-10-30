There are several different tours throughout the day, beginning with Candolim and Baga in north coastal Goa.

The Cycle Party, a 10-seater pedal-powered eco-friendly vehicle, would be officially launched by Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Monday.

For the first time in India, young entrepreneurs Heta and Harsh Patel have brought the ‘Pedibus” to India and have chosen Goa as the launch site. The Pedibus is popular in leading tourism destinations in Europe and North America. Its seating configuration is similar to that of a dinner table and music is played in the vehicle.

As domestic tourists seek out more adventure and experiential activities while on vacation, Goa is a perfect place to roll out the venture, the entrepreneurs said. All the Cycle Party vehicles are made in Goa.

There are several different tours throughout the day, beginning with Candolim and Baga in north coastal Goa. Tours can be booked online or over the phone.

Popular beaches, night markets, sunset destinations, food-lover’s choices, Goan heritage sites and clubbing spots will be among the places of tour.