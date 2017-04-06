Goa Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane to join BJP

more-in

PANAJI: Former Health Minister and Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane, who resigned immediately after being absent from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s vote of confidence last month, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Sources in the BJP, however, ruled out his induction into the State Cabinet on Thursday.

Sources close to Mr. Parrikar said Mr. Rane had been in touch with the party and had expressed his desire to join BJP a long time back.

Congress Legislative Party leader and Leader of Opposition Babu Kavlekar on Wednesday said the party was getting ready with a disqualification petition against Mr. Rane, to be filed with the Speaker, for his defying party whip during the CM’s confidence motion.