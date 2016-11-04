A woman and two children were killed while four others sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at a shanty, gutting adjoining huts in Pimpalgaon Baswant area near Nashik.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in one of the shanties in Pawansut Nagar slum located on Pimpalgaon Baswant-Narayantembhi road, nearly 30 km from Nashik, Pimpalgaon Baswant police station in-charge V.R. Desale said.

The deceased were identified as Mohini Pawar (30), Karan Valvi (8) and Ragini Shinde (4).

The four others who received serious burn injuries were taken to Nashik Civil Hospital, the officer said, adding that the shanty belonged to one Bhausaheb Pawar.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained, he said.