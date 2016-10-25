Fresh violations of the ceasefire agreement were reported in Jammu's R.S Pura Sector and along the frontline posts situated in the Pir Panchal Valley's Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Preliminary reports suggest Pakistani troops opened fire in Rajouri's Baba Khori and Kalal areas of Rajouri district, more than 200 km away from Jammu district. The exact timing of the exchange could not be ascertained immediately.

In Jammu, a BSF official said ceasefire violations were reported in R.S Pura where Pakistani troops fired mortar shells between 11 pm and 12am on Monday night.

Fresh violations come as two people, including a BSF jawan and a six-year-old boy, died in cross border fire in Jammu on Monday.

The Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) remains tense for fifth consecutive. The intensity, however, has come down compared to Monday, said police sources.

Fresh trigger was the sniper attack on a BSF personnel on Friday. The fatally injured BSF personnel died on Sunday. The BSF claims to have killed seven Pakistani Rangers in retaliation.

Around 40 ceasefire violations have been reported in J&K since India carried out surgical attacks in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 30.