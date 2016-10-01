Projecting Mizoram as the best connectivity option, a city-based thinktank is focussing on the northeastern State as the gateway to South-East Asia.

Centre for Eastern and North Eastern Regional Studies Research Centre, Kolkata (CENERS-K) is organising a two-day seminar in Aizawl which would project the State as the prospective link to south east Asia as it shared international boundary with Myanmar.

Look East policy

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen. Shankar Roychowdhury, one of the patrons of the body, said Mizoram would have to look much more towards the West for the success of the Centre’s Look East policy which had not really benefited the northeastern States.

Best connectivity

He said Mizoram would be the best connectivity option in the current scenario. There is need for a holistic infrastructural development in the State to achieve that purpose.” The seminar would also discuss value-addition of goods imported or exported through the State.

The two-day meet would be held on October 5 and 6 and supported by CII, Mizoram govt and Numaligarh Refinery.- PTI