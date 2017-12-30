First resolve conflict within us: Tassaduq Mufti

more-in

“The people in J&K need to first iron out issues within, and the larger Kashmir issue needs an incremental solution,” said Tassaduq Mufti, newly appointed Minister in the Mehbooba Mufti Cabinet, in an interview with The Hindu.

“The Kashmir issue needs an incremental solution. Providing good governance is also a step towards it. We also need to first resolve the conflict within us. As long as we hurl brickbats at each other, we are not going anywhere. I think we also need to debate on issues like mountains, glaciers and the air for which people come here,” the 45-year-old brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said.

A cinematographer, he described his joining the State politics as a huge responsibility. “I don’t take politics the way it is popularly taken. For me, it is public service. I have not contested any elections yet. But yes, if public contact and awareness of problems at the grassroots level are the parameters, then I think I am already fully into politics now.”

For dialogue

Backing New Delhi’s move to engage separatists, especially the Hurriyat, he said: “Every voice should be heard and spoken to. It does no harm to hold talks within the parameters or outside it.”

He also advocated opening Kashmir to the outside world. “The Silk Route has brought certain things that we are are proud of as Kashmiris. The Silk Route narrative has to pick up again because there are amazing possibilities if Kashmir opens up to Central Asia, etc. There is need to open up markets and exchange know-hows. People should get to travel here and we must get to travel there. There are parts of Central Asia where we can get back to the roots of our incredible architecture. It will be a great learning,” he said. On the development issues confronting J&K, the PDP leader said, “We spend a lot of money but our outcomes are not commensurate. Development programmes have to make real impact on the quality of life. There is a huge grievance in health care and education. We need to set standards. Certain capacity building and know-how has to come in to get out of the mess we are in.”

Mr. Mufti said Srinagar’s population density was much less than Amsterdam’s, which was full of tourists all the time despite facing far greater challenges. “We need to make public places for people and have certain order in our functioning. This city or State needs block by block redevelopment plan. We need area-based development. We have government structures on wetlands, even universities. It’s madness.”

Past role

Being the coordinator of the Chief Minister Grievance Cell, he said his thrust was to promote a public debate on urbanisation, environmental conservation, heritage, solid waste management and sustainable tourism.

“We have a huge number of people working in the tertiary sector, which is no skill. There is lack of skills in both old traditional craft work which has come down to us over the centuries, and new skills. We want to create success stories,” he said.