After the dispute of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) with the erstwhile royal family over Rajmahal Palace owned by the latter erupted again, the demarcation and fencing of the government land adjacent to the palace was completed peacefully here on Tuesday.

The palace staff had locked the main gate and prevented the JDA enforcement team from entering the premises on Monday night. The team had to leave without getting possession of the land.

Amid fears that a showdown could take place, the task of marking and fencing of the land was completed on Tuesday evening without the assistance of police force. The erstwhile royal family toned down its stance reportedly on the intervention of the State's top political leadership.

The JDA has claimed that fencing was required because the palace, in which a luxury hotel is run now, is illegally using the government land for parking purpose. Even according to the court order, the land is owned by JDA.

The long-pending dispute over the land had taken a serious turn in August this year, when the JDA locked the main entrance of the palace and demolished some structures. Taking umbrage at the action, the city's former royal family brought out a public rally to push pressure on the State government.