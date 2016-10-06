Already in anguish over the tardy procurement of paddy at the Ramdas grain market in Punjab’s Ajnala, 7 km from the international border with Pakistan — the government’s evacuation orders couldn’t have come at a worse time for farmer Jagtar Singh. He hurriedly harvested his crop after the announcement but even after five days his produce is lying in the market.

“I harvested my crop in a hurry after announcements were made to evacuate our village. It has been more than five days but officials are not purchasing my crop citing it has high moisture content... The State government claims to be farmer-friendly but the ground reality is different,” he told The Hindu. He planted paddy on five acres this kharif in Awan village and had come to the market to sell his produce.

“I harvested the crop in a hurry following evacuation announcement..government should have immediately purchased our crop and also compensated us..instead government officials are augmenting our problems,” said Mr. Singh.

The Punjab government started procurement of paddy across the State from October 1. “We are making our best efforts to expedite the procurement process. If the crop qualifies the buying parameters we are immediately purchasing it,” said Ashok Kumar, an FCI official.

The story is no different for other farmers in the region. Gurnam Singh has been waiting for over four days now in the same grain market. “They [government officials and commission agents] are in hand in glove..They want us to keep waiting here so that once we are frustrated we will be compelled for ''distress sale'' at lower price to private traders,” alleged Mr. Gurnam Singh.

“There are pedestal fans available here to dry the crop. If paddy has high moisture content they [officials] should use these fans to air-dry the paddy..We will also be able to earn little money only when regular lifting and dropping of the crop will start..till then we are just sitting idle here,” said Mangal Singhpura who hails from Ramdas village.

The armers in most of the border villages are worried that they may have to suffer huge losses as their major kharif season crops almost ready for harvesting.

Political leaders, who have been camping and touring the border villages, have accused the ruling government of deliberately creating a such a situation to gain political mileage ahead of the elections.

Former Punjab State Congress president and MP Partap Singh Bajwa told The Hindu that farmers have been hit by the evacuations.

“Farmers are facing problems in harvesting as well as selling their produce in these border districts..Its difficult for farmers to bring their produce to grain markets due to restrictions..The government should make provisions for buying produce from farmers field itself..With restrictions in border villages how will farmers bring their produce to markets,” he said.