Ravi Sisodia, a resident of the Bishahra village in Dadri, who was among 18 persons arrested on charges of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in September last year, died in the LNJP hospital on Tuesday. Doctors suspect dengue as the cause of death.

Sisodia had on Monday complained of respiratory problems and had high fever after which he was admitted to the Noida district hospital. On Tuesday, he was shifted to LNJP where he died in the evening.

Sisodia's kin's alleged that he died a custodial death, an allegation which the police strongly denied.

Sanjay Rana, the local BJP leader whose 12 relatives, including his son Vishal Rana, were arrested for killing Akhlaq, told The Hindu, “This is a custodial death. We will demand further probe in this. We do not buy police version that he died of dengue."

September marked one year since Akhlaq was lynched over allegations of eating and storing beef after which 18 youths of Bishahra were arrested. The case in under trial and charges are yet to be framed against the accused.