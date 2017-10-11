Rahul promises farm loan waivers, higher MSP

more-in

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on his campaign tour in Gujarat said the Congress party, if voted to power in Gujarat assembly polls, will waive off entire debts of Gujarat farmers and enhance Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture produce.

On the last day of this three day Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress leader toured in tribal areas like Chhota Udepur, Limkheda, Devgadh Baria, Godhara and Phagvel in Kheda district.

In Devgadh Baria, addressing a meeting of tribals, Mr Gandhi said that the Gujarat government was working only for a handful of industrial groups while neglecting tribals, farmers and other marginalised sections of society.

He also accused the Gujarat government of diverting Narmada water from farmers to some industrial groups. “Tribals were displaced to build the dam but now the water is being provided to industries instead of farmers and tribals,” Mr Gandhi said, referring to a few changes the Gujarat government has enacted to divert Narmada water to cater to some industrial clusters in the state.

“In Gujarat, the government is concerned about and working for a only a few industrialists, so the small and medium enterprises, real backbone of the industrial base in the state, remained neglected. Today, as many as three million youth in Gujarat is jobless,” Mr Gandhi said, addressing another rally during his campaign tour.

He stressed his contention that jobs are generated by small and medium enterprises while big industrial units are highly automated.

Interacting with students, Mr Gandhi said that education has become expensive but there are no jobs even after pending lakhs in acquiring degrees.

In his community outreach attempts, Mr Gandhi while on campaign tour has been interacting with small group of students, women or party workers, farmers or tribals, visiting temples and religious places in Gujarat.