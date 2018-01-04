Inflicted casualties along the International Border in Jammu, says BSF

An Armyman carries a rocket launchers during an encounter, in Arnia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) killed an intruder and “heavily damaged” Pakistan posts “inflicting casualties” along the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Thursday.

Ram Awtaar, DIG, BSF, said around 5:45 a.m. the alert troops noticed suspicious movement of two to three persons near the Nikowal border outpost in the Arnia Sector in R.S. Pora.

“The intruders were challenged and fired at, resulting in the death of an infiltrator. No weapon was seized from the intruder. It seems he was a guide of the infiltrating group,” he said. He was identified as Anwar Alam, resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.

The BSF also claimed to have destroyed Pakistan bunkers near Samba, where a BSF jawan was killed on Wednesday. “Our response was solid. We inflicted heavy damages. Sixteen tunnels were hit. We are ready for any challenge in the area,” said the DIG.

The BSF officials said “Two Pakistani mortar positions were also destroyed on Wednesday night.”

The BSF launched ‘Operation Alert’ along the over 200-km long International Border (IB) in the State “to curb the increasing movement of infiltrating militants from across the border.”

Pak. alleges ceasefire violation

A spokesman of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that the “Indian Army committed unprovoked ceasefire violation along working boundary in Zafarwal Sector”. He alleged innocent civilians were targeted, in which “three were injured”. He also claimed to “neutralising one Indian post”.